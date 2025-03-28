Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on April 17th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

GBCI opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

