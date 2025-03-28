GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Releases Earnings Results

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 126.94%.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

