Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,968. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Get Gevo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.