GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.49, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

