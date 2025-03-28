Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading 23.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 329,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 56,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

