Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523. The company has a market cap of $622,200.00 and a PE ratio of 18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (GEND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in domestic, large cap securities with consistent dividend payments, selected and weighted based on a quantitative screening and fundamental analysis.

