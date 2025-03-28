Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523. The company has a market cap of $622,200.00 and a PE ratio of 18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.84.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
