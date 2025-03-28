Gene Foca Sells 23,475 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 23,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $49,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 468,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,159.16. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 1,292,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $794.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

