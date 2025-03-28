Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $432.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

