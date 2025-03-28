Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $941,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

KKR opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

