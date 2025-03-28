Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 585,958 EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 585,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned 6.45% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EMCORE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

