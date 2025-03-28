Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires New Shares in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 2.56% of William Penn Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 million, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 0.03. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile



William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

