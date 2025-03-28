Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 106,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

