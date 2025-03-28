FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Decreased by Analyst

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,937,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after acquiring an additional 292,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,673,000 after acquiring an additional 384,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

