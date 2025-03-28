FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Issues Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FutureFuel stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 481,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56. FutureFuel has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.36.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

