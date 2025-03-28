FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Issues Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.
FutureFuel Stock Performance
FutureFuel stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 481,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56. FutureFuel has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.36.
FutureFuel Company Profile
