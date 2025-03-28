FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Down 76.7% in March

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

About FTAI Aviation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.