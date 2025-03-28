Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Releases Earnings Results

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.81) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frontier IP Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 314.53%.

Frontier IP Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of FIPP stock traded up GBX 0.92 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 25.42 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,476. The company has a market cap of £16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.32. Frontier IP Group has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.77.

Frontier IP Group Company Profile

Frontier IP Group builds value by uniting science, industry and finance to commercialise university intellectual property.

Our strategy is based on proving the commercial worth of IP developed by our portfolio companies before raising significant sums of money to support their further growth. We earn equity stakes in return for providing a range of hands-on commercialisation services.

