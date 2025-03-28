Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:FOPC) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:FOPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1859 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF Price Performance

Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765. Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32.

About Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF

The Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (FOPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe.

