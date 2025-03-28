Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:FOPC) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:FOPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1859 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF Price Performance
Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765. Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32.
About Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF
