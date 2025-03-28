Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 11,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

