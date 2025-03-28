Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 11,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Freeman Gold Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freeman Gold
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.