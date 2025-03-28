Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 613,618 shares in the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

