Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 1.4% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $73,572,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $50,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 820,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 111.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 710,333 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.93 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

