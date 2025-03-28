Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,519,000.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $151.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

