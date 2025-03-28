Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 184.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

