Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 151.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $2,250,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $690.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $729.10 and its 200-day moving average is $732.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

