Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 369.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,162,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,804 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 124,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.82. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. StockNews.com cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

