Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $286,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Golar LNG by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,336 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $36,865,000. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 849,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after buying an additional 547,253 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 761,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 187,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 639,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 114,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $39.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 0.78. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Golar LNG Profile



Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

