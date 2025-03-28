Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,479 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in N-able were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of N-able by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 1,083,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 267,399 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in shares of N-able by 40.0% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in N-able by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

NABL stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

N-able declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

