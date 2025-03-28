Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $301,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 886,123 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 701,594 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 544,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 533,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $5,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

