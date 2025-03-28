Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 586 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $432.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.11 and its 200 day moving average is $459.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.