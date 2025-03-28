Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 35,888 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 440,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.34 million, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

