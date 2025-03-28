Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,882 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $107,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,892,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,168,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 139.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $129.99 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $92.72 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $485,899.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,104.65. This trade represents a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,458 shares of company stock worth $2,786,515 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

