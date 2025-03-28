Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
FHTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foghorn Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.13.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foghorn Therapeutics
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.