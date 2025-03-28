Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

