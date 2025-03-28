Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393,590.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

