First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FID opened at $17.36 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

