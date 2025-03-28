First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (SDVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1576 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 14.0% increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

