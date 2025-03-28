First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2544 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 33.1% increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 842,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

