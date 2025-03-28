First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0963 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

FTXG opened at $23.50 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

