First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (QTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

QTEC opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 1-year low of $164.27 and a 1-year high of $211.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average of $192.99.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

