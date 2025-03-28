First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FAB opened at $80.24 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $77.03 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

