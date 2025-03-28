First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FAB opened at $80.24 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $77.03 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22.
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
