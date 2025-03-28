First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FTC stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $113.13 and a 1 year high of $149.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
