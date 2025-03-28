First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTC stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $113.13 and a 1 year high of $149.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

