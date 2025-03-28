First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 96,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 56,954 shares.The stock last traded at $69.58 and had previously closed at $71.03.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

