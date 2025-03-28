First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 96,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 56,954 shares.The stock last traded at $69.58 and had previously closed at $71.03.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.