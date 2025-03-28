First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on March 31st

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
