First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on March 31st

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

