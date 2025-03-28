First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0936 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

