First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $229.64 and last traded at $231.08. 199,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 390,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

