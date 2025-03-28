First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:DALI opened at $24.52 on Friday. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.75.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

