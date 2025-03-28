First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

