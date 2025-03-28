First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FBZ opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.25.
About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These 4 Stocks Offer High Upside in the AI Data Center Boom
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How Can Tomahawk 6 Contribute to Broadcom’s AI Growth Story?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Home Depot Stock: Is Magic Apron a Gimmick or a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.