First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE) Stake Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.04% of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000.

Shares of DTRE opened at $39.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06.

The First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate stocks that support wired and wireless communication, data infrastructure, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. Selection and weighting of securities are based on three-month average trading values.

