Financial Review: Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) versus Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Kosmos Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.68 billion 0.66 $213.52 million $0.39 5.91

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy 12.21% 31.08% 6.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tamboran Resources and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kosmos Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus target price of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $5.27, indicating a potential upside of 128.49%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Tamboran Resources.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Tamboran Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

