Financial Review: Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) vs. TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

Risk and Volatility

TSR has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 20.51, suggesting that its stock price is 1,951% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 2.15% 11.21% 7.97% Grow Capital -49.10% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $88.82 million 0.33 $1.74 million $0.85 15.74 Grow Capital $2.66 million 16.97 -$1.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares TSR and Grow Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Summary

TSR beats Grow Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc., operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

