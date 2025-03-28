Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,889,000 after buying an additional 151,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,901,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after buying an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,769,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

